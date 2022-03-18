Photography course helps students ‘learn to see’
Budding photographers from the Gibraltar College spent Thursday morning honing their skills in the Commonwealth Park with Leslie Linares from the Photographic Society. The outing was part of a two week programme organised as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree. One person learning how to use a camera was Sean Garcia. “It’s a fun idea....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here