Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Photography course helps students ‘learn to see’

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
18th March 2022

Budding photographers from the Gibraltar College spent Thursday morning honing their skills in the Commonwealth Park with Leslie Linares from the Photographic Society. The outing was part of a two week programme organised as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree. One person learning how to use a camera was Sean Garcia. “It’s a fun idea....

