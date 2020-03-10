Physiotherapy book raises over £1,600 for BCSG

A cheque for £1,628 has been presented to the Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar charity group by Lena Searle. The cheque was presented to charity group member Suzette Martinez. Mrs Searle’s book which was launched towards the end of last year, ‘Gibraltar: Physiotherapy in the early years’, raised £878 for the charity which was boosted by a donation made locally and one from the United States raising the total to just over £1,600.

Mrs Searle explained a generous donation of £750 had been received from Lisette De la Fortuna (nee Hawkins), the daughter of a dear friend and colleague of hers Dorothy Patten (nee Barnes). Both mother and daughter had visited Gibraltar on many occasions thoroughly enjoying the Rock and its people, commented Mrs Searles, who believes the donation was a lovely way for Lisette to “celebrate and honour her mother Dorothy, and the early days of physiotherapy in Gibraltar”. Mrs Searle had met Dorothy during her student days in the UK.

Mrs Searle has thanked everyone involved in the making of the book, all those who bought a copy and those who helped to sell and promote the book.