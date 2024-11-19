Picardo and Doughty discuss treaty negotiation on margins of Joint Ministerial Council

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met bilaterally with Stephen Doughty, the UK’s Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, to discuss ongoing negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

Mr Picardo and Mr Doughty met in London on the sidelines of the Joint Ministerial Council [JMC] bringing together the UK Government and leaders from the Overseas Territories.

“The key, but not sole item on the agenda, was the ongoing negotiation of a UK/EU Treaty on our future relationship with the EU, our optimism that we will be able to do a deal and the advanced preparations for No Negotiated Outcome,” Mr Picardo said on his social media.

“Work continues in a week of high level meetings.”

The JMC is the highest political organ for consultation and dialogue between the UK and the Territories.

On Monday, the Political Council of the UK Overseas Territories Association met in a pre-JMC to discuss the common interests and challenges that the different territories face.

The formal discussions with the UK, which started on Tuesday, will cover important political matters of direct relevance to Gibraltar, as well as the environment and climate change.

The Overseas Territories are responsible for protecting 94% of unique British biodiversity.

Ahead of the JMC, the UK Government reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment” to self-determination for its Overseas Territories.

“The UK’s enduring partnership with the Overseas Territories is highly valued by this government,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

“Alongside our deep people to people ties and shared history, the Overseas Territories make strong economic contributions, oversee 94% of Britain’s unique species and key marine and land ecosystems, and extend Britain’s global presence in a range of strategically important regions. Many too are on the frontline of the impacts of climate change.”

“This week, Minister Doughty will also underline the UK’s unwavering commitment to defend the Overseas Territories and their sovereignty and rights, including to self-determination.”

The Chief Minister was invited to a dinner on Monday night at 1 Carlton Gardens, the London residence of the Foreign Secretary, hosted by Mr Doughty.

“The Government very much welcomes the unwavering commitment to the right to self-determination of the new UK Government which Minister Doughty has already made clear,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

Mr Picardo is accompanied by the Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Professor John Cortes and the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez.

The Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Friday, until when the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will act as Chief Minister.