Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Picardo and Spain’s Foreign Minister discuss Rock’s post-Brexit future

Spain's Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, meets Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in Algeciras. Photo from Spanish Foreign Minister's twitter account.

By Brian Reyes
23rd July 2020

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, discussed Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with Spain and the EU during a meeting in Algeciras on Thursday afternoon.

The discrete meeting, which was held away from the Spanish minister’s programme during her first official visit to the Campo de Gibraltar, was the first time the two had met face-to-face to discuss the complex issues arising from the Rock’s departure from the EU alongside the UK.

Earlier in the visit, Mrs González Laya had said the UK was “my interlocutor” in the negotiations about the Rock’s future relations with its nearest neighbour, reflecting the fact that Gibraltar’s membership of the EU is through the UK, and it is the UK that is leaving the bloc.

But on Thursday, it was Mr Picardo and Mrs González Laya who were sat across the table from each other in a one-to-one meeting held in the Ministry of Employment’s offices in Algeciras, away from the media glare.

The meeting was revealed by Mrs González Laya herself, who tweeted a photo with a brief message.

“During my visit to the #Campo de Gibraltar #Algeciras I met with @FabianPicardo [and] we spoke about progress in the implementation of the Memorandums of Understanding on the environment, citizens, police/customs cooperation, tobacco and tax and about a future of shared prosperity,” she wrote.

Mr Picardo also replied on Twitter and wrote: “Delighted to meet @AranchaGlezLaya during her visit to the #CampodeGibraltar. We reviewed the excellent work of the committees established under the Memorandums of Understanding fo the Withdrawal Agreement and discussed turning #Brexit into a rainbow of opportunities of prosperity for all.”

MORE FOLLOWS

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain's coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after lockdown easing

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims for ‘shared prosperity’ with Gibraltar after Brexit, Foreign Minister says during La Linea visit

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Four active Covid-19 cases on the Rock

23rd July 2020

Local News
Covid-19 scuppers plans for school meals, forcing company into liquidation

23rd July 2020

Local News
Currency.com granted DLT licence

23rd July 2020

Local News
Monsignor Grima dies at the age of 70

23rd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020