Picardo and Spain’s Foreign Minister discuss Rock’s post-Brexit future

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, discussed Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with Spain and the EU during a meeting in Algeciras on Thursday afternoon.

The discrete meeting, which was held away from the Spanish minister’s programme during her first official visit to the Campo de Gibraltar, was the first time the two had met face-to-face to discuss the complex issues arising from the Rock’s departure from the EU alongside the UK.

Earlier in the visit, Mrs González Laya had said the UK was “my interlocutor” in the negotiations about the Rock’s future relations with its nearest neighbour, reflecting the fact that Gibraltar’s membership of the EU is through the UK, and it is the UK that is leaving the bloc.

But on Thursday, it was Mr Picardo and Mrs González Laya who were sat across the table from each other in a one-to-one meeting held in the Ministry of Employment’s offices in Algeciras, away from the media glare.

The meeting was revealed by Mrs González Laya herself, who tweeted a photo with a brief message.

“During my visit to the #Campo de Gibraltar #Algeciras I met with @FabianPicardo [and] we spoke about progress in the implementation of the Memorandums of Understanding on the environment, citizens, police/customs cooperation, tobacco and tax and about a future of shared prosperity,” she wrote.

Mr Picardo also replied on Twitter and wrote: “Delighted to meet @AranchaGlezLaya during her visit to the #CampodeGibraltar. We reviewed the excellent work of the committees established under the Memorandums of Understanding fo the Withdrawal Agreement and discussed turning #Brexit into a rainbow of opportunities of prosperity for all.”

Encantado de conocer a @AranchaGlezLaya durante su visita al #CampodeGibraltar. Revisamos el excelente trabajo de los comites establecidos bajo los memorandums del acuerdo de retirada y hablamos de convertir el #Brexit en un arcoiris de oportunidades de prosperidad para todos. https://t.co/pL0J53dqgg — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) July 23, 2020

