Pickleball Establishes Official Roots in Gibraltar

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing racket sports globally, has officially established its presence in Gibraltar, following the recognition of the Gibraltar Pickleball Association (GPA). This milestone was confirmed by Minister for Sport, Mr. Leslie Bruzon, in response to questions posed in parliament by the Opposition spokesperson for sport, Edwin Reyes.

Mr. Bruzon confirmed that the association had been formally accepted by the Gibraltar Sports Advisory Council (GSAC) and has successfully held its first Annual General Meeting. Although the association has yet to meet with him personally, the Minister noted that it is utilizing badminton courts for its activities. He reported no complaints from the association regarding the use of these shared facilities.

The Minister highlighted the significant role of Lee Whitwell, currently one of Europe’s top-ranked pickleball players, in introducing the sport to Gibraltar. Under her leadership, the association gained recognition from the European Pickleball governing body in what Mr. Bruzon described as “record time.”

When asked about the possibility of providing permanent facilities for the association, Mr. Bruzon indicated that the association had not approached him regarding issues or needs for dedicated facilities.

About Pickleball

Pickleball is a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It is played on a court similar to a badminton court, but smaller than a tennis court, with a net and a perforated plastic ball (similar to a Wiffle ball). Players use paddles to hit the ball over the net, aiming to score points while adhering to specific rules.

The Founding of Pickleball

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, USA, by three men: Joel Pritchard, a congressman, Bill Bell, a businessman, and Barney McCallum, a family friend. The game began as a summer activity to entertain their children, using makeshift equipment and a badminton court. They designed the rules to make the game inclusive and enjoyable for all ages.

The name “pickleball” has two origin stories:

Some believe it was named after the Pritchards’ dog, Pickles, who loved chasing the ball.

Others suggest it refers to the term “pickle boat,” used in rowing to describe a crew composed of leftover oarsmen from other boats, symbolizing the sport’s mix of elements from different games.

Today, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, enjoyed by players of all ages and skill levels.

Participation in Pickleball

Pickleball has seen explosive growth, particularly in North America and increasingly across the globe.

Estimated Players

As of 2023, over 36.5 million people in the United States have played pickleball at least once in the past year, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).

Approximately 8.9 million players are considered “core players,” meaning they play regularly (8+ times per year).

The sport is also gaining popularity internationally in countries like Canada, the UK, India, Australia, and across Asia and Europe.

Demographics

Initially popular among older adults (particularly those aged 50+), pickleball has recently seen a significant rise in younger players under 30, thanks to its accessibility, fast-paced gameplay, and adaptability.

Governing Bodies of Pickleball

Several organizations oversee the development, rules, and global expansion of pickleball:

1. USA Pickleball Association (USA Pickleball)

Founded: 1984

Role: National governing body for pickleball in the United States.

Responsibilities:

Establishes and updates the official rulebook.

Hosts major tournaments, such as the USA Pickleball National Championships.

Supports grassroots efforts to grow the sport.

2. International Federation of Pickleball (IFP)

Founded: 2010

Role: Global governing body for pickleball.

Responsibilities:

Oversees international play and unifies rules for global competitions.

Works with national governing bodies worldwide.

Organizes events like the World Pickleball Championships.

3. Pickleball Canada Organization (PCO)

Role: Governs the sport in Canada, promoting its growth and development.

4. Other Regional Governing Bodies

Many countries have established their own pickleball associations, including:

Pickleball England

Pickleball Australia Association

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA)

5. Professional Pickleball Organizations

Professional Pickleball Association (PPA): Organizes professional tournaments in the United States.

Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP): Hosts professional events worldwide.

Major League Pickleball (MLP): A team-based league attracting celebrity investors like LeBron James and Tom Brady.

Tournaments and Global Reach

With strong support from these governing bodies, pickleball tournaments are now widely broadcast. The sport is expected to feature in future international multi-sport events, reflecting its rapid blend of grassroots participation and professional development.

