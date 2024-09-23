Pickleball public meeting as sport seeks to develop

This Tuesday will see enthusiasts of the newly introduced sport of Pickleball hosting a public meeting at the Bayside Sports Complex as the sport seeks to develop its root into the future.

The sport, which originates from the US and Canada first found its way into the public domain in 1965 and has since become a growing popular alternative for tennis for some players.

First introduced into Gibraltar by Lee Whitwell, herself a veteran tennis player who has represented Gibraltar, the sport has seen interest among many, with enthusiasts now looking to form an association in order to develop the sport further locally.

Already having seen workshops and coaching session locally, the sport which can be played indoors and outdoors, including an adapted badminton court is seen as an accessible alternative for racket and padel players with simple rules similar in nature to tennis.The meeting will be held at 6.30 in the Bayside Sports Complex and is open to anyone interested in the sport.