Pickleball taster session for seniors to be held at Bayside Sports Complex

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA), in collaboration with the newly formed Gibraltar Pickleball Association and the Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA), is offering a free Pickleball taster session for seniors on Thursday, May 22.

The session, open to all those aged 55 and over, will take place at the Bayside Sports Complex Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Players from the Gibraltar Pickleball Association will be present to introduce the sport, explain the rules and offer practical tips.

The taster session forms part of the long-running GSLA Seniors Recreation Morning, which also includes the opportunity to play table tennis and carpet bowls at the same time and venue.

Earlier in the morning, two cardio-based exercise classes will be held, from 9.15am to 10am there is a Walking Cardio Exercise Class (ages 55 to 67) and from 10.15am to 11am there is Cardio and Chair Exercise Class (ages 68 and over)

All activities are free of charge, and no booking is required. Attendees will also be able to access information about the various sport and exercise opportunities available to seniors in Gibraltar through PAAMOA and local sports associations.

For more information, contact the Sports Development, Training and Inclusion Unit at sportsdevelopment@gsla.gi or call 200 76522.