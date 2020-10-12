Piers Watson takes class victory at Ascari Circuit
Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in round two of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad Automovilismo” which took place at the Ascari Circuit (Ronda) on the 3rd October, this is his third year competing in this regional championship, Piers competes in the 2000cc category driving a race-prepared Bassadone Sponsored Honda Civic Type-R, there were over 25...
