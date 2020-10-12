Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Piers Watson takes class victory at Ascari Circuit

By Stephen Ignacio
12th October 2020

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in round two of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad Automovilismo” which took place at the Ascari Circuit (Ronda) on the 3rd October, this is his third year competing in this regional championship, Piers competes in the 2000cc category driving a race-prepared Bassadone Sponsored Honda Civic Type-R, there were over 25...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cyclists complete 600km Lisbon charity ride, raising over £3,500

Sun 11th Oct, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Micko Capurro pulls ahead of Hamish for the Kings Cup

12th October 2020

Sports
Jordan Gonzalez claims gold in GASA Endurance Swim

12th October 2020

Sports
Scoreless draw starts men’s hockey season

12th October 2020

Sports
Bavaria Hawks takes the first honours

12th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020