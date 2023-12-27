Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Piers wins Andalusian Circuit Racing Championship

By Stephen Ignacio
27th December 2023

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in the final round of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad Automovilismo 2023” which took place at Jerez Circuit on the 10th December, racing once again this year in the 2000cc category driving a Bassadone Motors sponsored Honda Civic Type-R. There were over 20 cars competing this weekend in Jerez and Piers managed to win both races in the “Turismo” class, with the “Super-Turismo” class won by Keric P in a BMW M2 Racing cup. These two race wins mean that Piers takes victory in the 2023 Turismo Championship for the second year in a row.

Most Read

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 24th Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

RAF Gibraltar gears up for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival

Fri 22nd Dec, 2023

Local News

UKGTA shelved as government refocuses approach to tourism marketing

Tue 26th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa Valmar Triumphs in an Epic Battle

27th December 2023

Sports
Good turnout for Boxing Day Fun Runs

26th December 2023

Sports
2023 competition calendar finishes with 10k

22nd December 2023

Sports
End of year Blues for Lincoln Red Imps

22nd December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023