Piers wins Andalusian Circuit Racing Championship

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in the final round of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad Automovilismo 2023” which took place at Jerez Circuit on the 10th December, racing once again this year in the 2000cc category driving a Bassadone Motors sponsored Honda Civic Type-R. There were over 20 cars competing this weekend in Jerez and Piers managed to win both races in the “Turismo” class, with the “Super-Turismo” class won by Keric P in a BMW M2 Racing cup. These two race wins mean that Piers takes victory in the 2023 Turismo Championship for the second year in a row.

