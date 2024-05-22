Piers wins first two rounds at Guadix and Almeria

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in rounds one and two of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad Automovilismo,” held at the Guadix and Almeria circuits on April 21st and May 12th, respectively. This is his seventh year competing in this regional championship. Piers races in the 2000cc “Turismos” category, driving a race-prepared, Bassadone-sponsored Honda Civic Type-R, a championship he won in 2022 and 2023.

Over 15 cars competed in three different categories. Piers qualified second on the grid in Guadix and finished third overall in both races, securing first in his category. In Almeria, things improved further. He qualified second and, after some intense battles on track, finished first overall and first in his class. Piers now leads the Turismos championship going into the summer break. The next race is in Monteblanco (Huelva) on September 15th.