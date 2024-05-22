Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Piers wins first two rounds at Guadix and Almeria

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2024

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in rounds one and two of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad Automovilismo,” held at the Guadix and Almeria circuits on April 21st and May 12th, respectively. This is his seventh year competing in this regional championship. Piers races in the 2000cc “Turismos” category, driving a race-prepared, Bassadone-sponsored Honda Civic Type-R, a championship he won in 2022 and 2023.
Over 15 cars competed in three different categories. Piers qualified second on the grid in Guadix and finished third overall in both races, securing first in his category. In Almeria, things improved further. He qualified second and, after some intense battles on track, finished first overall and first in his class. Piers now leads the Turismos championship going into the summer break. The next race is in Monteblanco (Huelva) on September 15th.

Most Read

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Dual demonstrations spotlight polarised views on Gaza conflict, amid fears of community division

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Cameron warns of ‘no deal’ impact on border, tells Brexiteer MPs Gib's UK sovereignty ‘won’t change’

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Governor Sir David Steel set to bid Gibraltar farewell with ceremonial departure

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Sanchez says treaty negotiators ‘very close to historic milestone’ agreement

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Desoisa makes it into England team for Germany

22nd May 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Walking Football a beacon for others as UEFA embarks on ambitious programme

22nd May 2024

Sports
Galliano and Hewitt head to World Cup of Darts Again

22nd May 2024

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club juniors continue winning ways

22nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024