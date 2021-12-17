Piers wins in Jerez



Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in the final round of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad para Turismos” which took place at the Jerez Circuit on the 12th December.

“Covid restrictions were lifted this weekend so it was great to have spectators back at the races,” commented Mr Piers who competed in the 2000cc category driving a Bassadone Motors sponsored Honda Civic Type-R.

“Unfortunately 2021 has been a difficult year, mechanical failures meant no points were scored in the opening round in Guadix, and a heavy crash in Almeria this June wrote off the car and with it any chance of winning the championship, however the team built a new car over the summer which was ready to race for the remaining three race weekends.”



There were 35 cars competing this weekend in Jerez and Piers qualified 9th overall and First in class. Both races were action packed with a fair number of accidents which even required the use of a safety car during the first race. Piers managed to avoid the carnage and drove to an impressive 6th overall in race 1 and 4th overall in race 2, which was first in class for both races, an excellent result to end a difficult season.

