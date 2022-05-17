Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th May, 2022

Piers wins season opener in Guadix

By Guest Contributor
17th May 2022

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in the first round of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad para Turismos 2022” which took place at the Guadix Circuit on the 1st May. Piers competes once again this year in the 2000cc category driving a Bassadone Motors and Ethereum sponsored Honda Civic Type-R. There were 18 cars competing this weekend in Guadix and Piers qualified 5th overall and first in class, despite a gearbox selector problem which meant he only had one flying lap in Qualifying. Luckily this was repaired in time for the race. Piers finished fifth overall and first in his class during both action packed races, which was a perfect start to his championship effort in 2022. The next race is Almeria on the 12th June, a track that has never brought much luck in the past with only one race finish after six race starts, including a large crash in 2021 which wrote off the previous race car, Piers is definitely hoping for some better luck in Almeria this year.

