Tue 21st Jun, 2022

Piers wins second round in Almeria

By Stephen Ignacio
21st June 2022

Gibraltarian Piers Watson recently competed in the second round of the “Campeonato Andaluz de Velocidad para Turismos 2022” which took place at the Almeria Circuit on the 12th June, a track that has never brought much luck in the past with only one race finish after six race starts, including a large crash in 2021 which wrote off the previous race car. Piers competes once again this year in the 2000cc category driving a Bassadone Motors and Ethereum sponsored Honda Civic Type-R. There were 16 cars competing this weekend in Guadix and Piers qualified 7th overall and 1st in class. The weather was hot and dry with 35 degrees air and 51 degrees track temperature, all drivers were struggling with the heat given the lack of A/C in the race cars and drivers of course wearing full race overalls, gloves and helmet. Piers finished 5th overall and 1st in his class during both action packed races, which means he currently leads the “Turismos” championship going into the summer break, next race being Monteblanco (Huelva) in mid-October.

