Planning application filed for cafeteria in former nursery site
A full planning application to change the nursery at the former St Martin’s School into a cafeteria has been filed with the Town Planner. The applicant, PossAbilities, is seeking permission to make internal and external alterations for a cafeteria that will serve the Special Educational Needs (SEN) facility while also being open to the public....
