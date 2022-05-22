Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 22nd May, 2022

Local News

Planning application filed for cafeteria in former nursery site

Pics by Orfila Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd May 2022

A full planning application to change the nursery at the former St Martin’s School into a cafeteria has been filed with the Town Planner. The applicant, PossAbilities, is seeking permission to make internal and external alterations for a cafeteria that will serve the Special Educational Needs (SEN) facility while also being open to the public....

