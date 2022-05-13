Planning application filed for panels at two heritage sites

The Ministry for Heritage has filed a planning application for the erection of interpretation panels at the Atarazana Archaeological site in Casemates and the Almond Tower on Tarik Road.

This application and placement of signage forms part of the ministry’s project to “enhance Gibraltar’s rich historical sites” and are similar to the signs currently at Nun’s Well in Europa Point and the Old Lime Kiln at Willis’s Road.

Permission is being sought for two panels by the site in Casemates and one next to the Almond Tower.

According to a document prepared by Keith Sheriff on behalf of the ministry, two locations on either side of the access bridge by the site have been determined.

At present this area is vacant with a bin on one side and umbrella concrete holders on the other.

“All these items, which are unsightly, can be easily removed and the erection of the two panels will actually enhance the aesthetics of the area and provide adequate interpretation of the archaeological site beneath the access bridge, which is entirely lacking at present,” stated the document.

Alternatively, both panels can be placed on one side of the bridge only.

With respect to the panel at the Almond Tower the location determined as the best was under the west side of the tower next to the motorcycle bays.

“If placed here, Highways may have to consider altering the parking bay to accommodate the new panel, alternatively some form of protection; possibly a post and a chain attached to the wall may be required,” the document stated.

The Development and Planning Commission has yet to discuss the application.