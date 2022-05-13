Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Planning application filed for panels at two heritage sites

By Eyleen Gomez
13th May 2022

The Ministry for Heritage has filed a planning application for the erection of interpretation panels at the Atarazana Archaeological site in Casemates and the Almond Tower on Tarik Road.

This application and placement of signage forms part of the ministry’s project to “enhance Gibraltar’s rich historical sites” and are similar to the signs currently at Nun’s Well in Europa Point and the Old Lime Kiln at Willis’s Road.

Permission is being sought for two panels by the site in Casemates and one next to the Almond Tower.

According to a document prepared by Keith Sheriff on behalf of the ministry, two locations on either side of the access bridge by the site have been determined.

At present this area is vacant with a bin on one side and umbrella concrete holders on the other.

“All these items, which are unsightly, can be easily removed and the erection of the two panels will actually enhance the aesthetics of the area and provide adequate interpretation of the archaeological site beneath the access bridge, which is entirely lacking at present,” stated the document.

Alternatively, both panels can be placed on one side of the bridge only.

With respect to the panel at the Almond Tower the location determined as the best was under the west side of the tower next to the motorcycle bays.

“If placed here, Highways may have to consider altering the parking bay to accommodate the new panel, alternatively some form of protection; possibly a post and a chain attached to the wall may be required,” the document stated.

The Development and Planning Commission has yet to discuss the application.

Most Read

Brexit

Commons committee presses UK minister for ‘urgent’ response on blue card border problems

Thu 12th May, 2022

Local News

Gib Fair to return after two year break

Thu 12th May, 2022

Brexit

Despite tension over Northern Ireland, CM sees ‘safe and secure' deal for Gibraltar

Wed 11th May, 2022

Local News

Cyclist’s world challenge sees Gibraltar become 161th country visited

Thu 12th May, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fundraising couple ‘third of the way’ to Santiago de Compostela

13th May 2022

Local News
Unite honours champions of workers’ rights

12th May 2022

Local News
Uncertainty drives membership rise, Unite says

12th May 2022

Local News
DSS row defused after Govt and GGCA reach agreement

12th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022