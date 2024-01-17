Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience
Plans have been filed with the Development and Planning Commission for a battery energy storage station [BESS] at the North Mole power station that will provide resilience to Gibraltar’s electricity supply and reduce the Rock’s carbon footprint. The BESS is a zero-emission alternative to existing temporary diesel generators that provide grid support and stability services....
