Plans filed for residential buildings in former KGV hospital site
Plans for three residential buildings on the site of the former King George V hospital have been filed with the Town Planner. Full planning application was submitted for a low-density development which will include three residential buildings of 11 units, with the applicant, GV Property Ltd, successful in obtaining outline planning permission for this site...
