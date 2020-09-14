Plans to restart leagues at end September likely to be halted
Plans to restart some of sports domestic leagues and competitions at the end of September look likely to be halted. Reports emerging from within the sports sector have indicated that several associations have been advised of the possibilities of further delays as the local authorities monitor the impact of National Day gatherings on the spread...
