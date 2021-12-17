Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plea for more public information on Eastside development as DPC agrees scoping plan

By Priya Gulraj
17th December 2021

The ESG’s Janet Howitt asked the Development and Planning Commission whether “some type of exhibition” can be held on the proposed developments along Gibraltar’s eastern side, adding that it would be of “interest” to many people. The request was made as members of the DPC agreed to draw up a scoping opinion for an Environmental...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss Gibraltar in Miss World 2021 final tonight

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Brexit

UK and Spain see ‘constructive’ progress in Gib treaty talks, which will continue in 2022

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Local News

‘Bold approach’ as Lincoln files plans for social club

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC clears plans for new oil terminal on Western Arm

17th December 2021

Features
Miss Gibraltar in Miss World 2021 final tonight

16th December 2021

Sports
Gibraltar cricket will be heading for Belgium next summer

16th December 2021

Sports
Gibraltar women’s U19 volleyball will be playing in Luxembourg

16th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021