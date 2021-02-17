Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

PM says easing lockdown will be based on ‘cautious and prudent approach’

A patient is taken to an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in London during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Pic by Ian West

By Press Association
17th February 2021

By Emma Bowden, Adam Hale and David Hughes, PA

Boris Johnson said easing England’s lockdown will be based on a “cautious and prudent approach”, as he was urged to focus on data rather than dates when lifting restrictions.

The Prime Minister stressed that any easing of restrictions needs to be done in stages and said that his road map out of lockdown on Monday will be done in a way that ensures it is “irreversible”.

Mr Johnson was asked whether he agrees with Professor Dame Angela McLean’s comments to the Commons Science and Technology Committee that any unlocking should be based on “data, not dates”.

Speaking to reporters from a mass vaccination centre in Cwmbran, South Wales, the Prime Minister said: “I do think that’s absolutely right.

“That’s why we’ll be setting out what we can on Monday about the way ahead and it’ll be based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way to be irreversible.”

Mr Johnson said easing restrictions should be done “cautiously” as he noted that hospitality was one of the last sectors to reopen after the first lockdown.

“I know there’s a lot of understandable speculation in the papers and people coming up with theories about what we’re going to do, what we’re going to say, and about the rates of infection, and so on,” he told reporters.

“I would just advise everybody just wait, we’ll try and say as much as we can on that.”

Giving evidence to the Commons Science and Technology Committee, Prof McLean, chief scientific adviser at the Ministry of Defence, was asked if the R level needs to be at a certain level before restrictions can be eased.

“I think the timing is probably more important; it’s how many of the people who are more at risk of – that’s a mixture of old people or people with underlying conditions – have been vaccinated before we do more unlocking,” she said.

“The important issue is to really watch very closely what is happening, so if infections start to increase, and that we do everything we can to decide whether it is a good moment to take another step in unlocking.

“Let’s use data, not dates.”

Earlier on Wednesday, NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson struck a similar tone and urged Mr Johnson to focus on “data, not just dates”.

He warned that the number of coronavirus infections needs to plummet to under 50,000 before any easing can be considered.

The most recent figures suggest that 695,400 people in England had Covid-19 in the week ending February 6, and Mr Hopson said there is a “pretty clear view” that “that number needs to come down to around 50,000”.

The organisation has set out four “tests” which should guide easing: getting case numbers down, reducing pressure on the NHS, further strides in the vaccination programme, and an effective strategy to control future outbreaks.

“If you look at where we are against those four tests, each one of them tells you that we’re still some way away from being able to start relaxing restrictions,” Mr Hopson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We had 500 Covid patients in hospitals in September and yet, 15 weeks later, we had 34,000 patients, and we were perilously close to overwhelmed.

“So, what that says to you is that you just need to be really careful before you start relaxing the restrictions prematurely.”

It came as:

– The Reform think tank predicted that waiting lists could hit 10 million by April, equivalent to one in six people in England, as referrals for non-Covid cases begin to resume but limits on NHS capacity remain.

– Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for ceasefires in war zones around the world to enable the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

– Surge testing is to be deployed in parts of Norfolk, Southampton and Woking, Surrey, where the South African Covid-19 variant has been found, and expanded in Manchester.

Most Read

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Brexit

UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Features

Local photographer a social media hit in lockdown

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Oil spill ship detained as clean-up continues

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Could you be the next UK or Irish astronaut?

16th February 2021

UK/Spain News
£1,200 extra bill if quarantine hotel guests test positive

16th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Citizens’ climate jury suggests youth ‘Attenborough Award’ and imported meat tax

16th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 transmission risks found in bars despite guidance efforts, UK study finds

16th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021