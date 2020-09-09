Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

PM urged to fix testing system as he heralds ‘decisive action’ with rule of six

By Press Association
9th September 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson has said the UK Government is taking “decisive measures” to tackle rising coronavirus cases by banning social gatherings of more than six people as he faced calls to fix the testing system.

The Prime Minister insisted that the new rules – which will come into force in England on Monday – would “keep our economy going, keep our schools open, and keep this virus under control”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he in principle supports the limit on social gatherings, but accused the Government of not being able to “get the basics right” following reports that people were being denied Covid-19 tests.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, Sir Keir described the “frankly ridiculous” scenario of a mother who lives in London trying to secure a Covid-19 test for her four-year-old daughter.

He said the woman was told the nearest place for a test was Telford or Inverness, before being offered Swansea as an option.

Sir Keir added: “This is frankly ridiculous. Who does the Prime Minister think is responsible for this?”

Mr Johnson said he took responsibility, but suggested his opposite number was launching an “attack” at NHS Test and Trace.

“It is precisely because of the success of Test and Trace that capacity has gone up from 2,000 a month in March to 320,000 a day,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that thanks to the testing system, “we know that, alas, some people have not been following the guidance in the way that they should and therefore we are seeing a rise in infections.

“That’s why today we are taking decisive steps to intensify our social distancing measures – the rule of six that will be familiar to the country – in order that we can keep our economy going, that we can keep our schools open, and keep this virus under control.”

Mr Johnson will use a Downing Street press conference later on Wednesday to outline the change in the law reducing the legal limit on social gatherings from 30 people to six.

It will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors – including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

Gatherings of more than six people will be allowed where the household or support bubble is larger than six, or where the gathering is for work or education purposes.

Exemptions will also apply for weddings, funerals and Covid-secure organised team sports, with a full list to be published by the Government before Monday.

The new rules come after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000 – figures not seen since May.

Ministers hope that the change to the law will make it easier for the police to identify and disperse illegal gatherings. Failure to comply could result in a £100 fine, which will double on each repeat offence up to £3,200.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Local News

Affordable housing allocation commences

Tue 8th Sep, 2020

Local News

Two Covid-19 cases detected at St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

Tue 8th Sep, 2020

Local News

DPC clears Europa Walks project

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Covid vaccine trial pause underlines need for proper oversight, says expert

9th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Number on UK organ transplant waiting list jumps to five-year high

9th September 2020

UK/Spain News
‘Last chance’ to save aviation sector, easyJet boss says after flights cut

9th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Thousands fined in La Linea for breaches of Covid-19 regulations

8th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020