Podium finish for Gibraltar triathletes at Villa Estepona Triathlon

The XXV Triathlon Villa Estepona saw podium finishes for several Gibraltar athletes this weekend.

Karyn Barnett was to finish first in the Veterans 1 female category with a time of 01:19.40 whilst Nicky Bennett was to finish second in the Senior female category with a time of 1:18:01.

In the men’s category Charles Walker finished second in the Under 23s with a time of 1:07:26 with Robert Matto taking podium finishing first in the Veterans 1 with a time of 01:05:19. Matto was to finish tenth overall in the general classification where 196 athletes completed the course.

In the women’s overall general classification Nicky Bennet was to finish fifth overall with Karyn Barnett finishing seventh from 25 athletes completing the course.

Results sourced from triatlonandalucia.org