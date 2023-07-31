Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Podium finish for Gibraltar triathletes at Villa Estepona Triathlon

By Stephen Ignacio
31st July 2023

The XXV Triathlon Villa Estepona saw podium finishes for several Gibraltar athletes this weekend.
Karyn Barnett was to finish first in the Veterans 1 female category with a time of 01:19.40 whilst Nicky Bennett was to finish second in the Senior female category with a time of 1:18:01.
In the men’s category Charles Walker finished second in the Under 23s with a time of 1:07:26 with Robert Matto taking podium finishing first in the Veterans 1 with a time of 01:05:19. Matto was to finish tenth overall in the general classification where 196 athletes completed the course.
In the women’s overall general classification Nicky Bennet was to finish fifth overall with Karyn Barnett finishing seventh from 25 athletes completing the course.

Results sourced from triatlonandalucia.org

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

Sat 22nd Jul, 2023

Local News

Two major developments up before DPC

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Full planning permission approved for Marriott Hotel during long DPC meeting

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

‘No place to hide’ as Globix liquidators contact lawyers in Madrid and Moscow in search for crypto assets

Tue 25th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The XXV Beck’s Gibraltar Regatta: Celebrating 25 years of passion for sailing in the bay

28th July 2023

Local News
Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

27th July 2023

Sports
£300,000 paid in sports grants

27th July 2023

Sports
Sports becomes part of the event led tourism initiatives

27th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023