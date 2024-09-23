Podium finishes for Carpe Diem in Palmones race

Gibraltar runners warmed up to the start of the road runners season with participation in a 7km race in Palmones over a week ago.

There was some success in the VII Carrera Solidaria Palmones 2024 with several podium finishes among the 15 Carpe Diem runners competing. The field seeing some 1500 runners participating.

Abi Maer 6th overall female, 2nd in senior category time 32:48.

Stephanie Campbell 13th overall female. 1st in masters 60 category with time 35:57.

Kim Sampere 39th overall female. 2nd in masters 55 with time 41:20.

Wendy Garro 40th overall female. 3rd in masters 55 with time 41:20.