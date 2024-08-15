Podium for Gibraltar’s swimmers in La Linea’s Tragamillas swim

A number of local open water swimmers took part in a swimming race held on Poniente beach in La Linea on Sunday morning, with seven taking podium in the 3km race.

Ruby Randall, already a rising star in Gibraltar’s long-distance swimming scene, secured first place in her age group of 14 to 19 years old and finished as the second overall female swimmer in a time of 36:55.

In the 20 to 29-year category, Gibraltar dominated the podium, with Charlie Walker taking first place in a time of exactly 35 minutes, beating second placed Julian Vinales by one second. The swimmers were fourth and fifth out of the water. Taking third place was Julian’s twin brother Ivan in a time of 40:19.

Daniel Victory took silver in the 30-39 year category in a time 38:17.

Ironman Chris Walker, was ninth out of the water and took first place in the 50 to 59-year category with his time of 36:18. Triathlete Sean Randall took second place in the same category with his time of 40:29.

Local Island Games triathlete Matthew Borg completed the course in a time of 40:35, Blue Fins long distance swimmer Owen Smith had a time of 44:03, Nick Prior in 45:06 and Derek Barbara, known mainly for his cycling prowess, a time of 46:36.

Blue Fins and ultra triathlete Christian Celecia swam the distance in 48:23 and finally Daniel Benitez in 50:31.

The shorter course of 1000m also had a number of local swimmers take part. With John Vinales first local swimmer out of the water in a time of 14:23, followed by Thomas Guy in a time of 15:45.

Zoe Boxall was the first local female swimmer out of the water and completed the distance in a time of 15:55.

Juan Carlos Vinales, father to the 3000m winning twins, was next in a time of 16:44.

Followed by seasoned swimmers Geraldine Celecia and Stephanie McKinnon who swam in a joint time of 20:37.

Cassandra Gaivizo completed the race for the first time having taken up the sport earlier this year and did so in a time of 24:05.