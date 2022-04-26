Podium results for Gib cyclists
Four of Gibraltar’s top cyclists selected for this year’s Commonwealth Games made the podium at a racing event in Carboneras, this weekend. The competition yielded an extremely impressive result for Mark Lett who came second overall in the GC classification, after two days of racing. Mark claimed the top spot in the Time Trial race...
