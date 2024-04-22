Poet returns with 100 ‘Yanito’ sonnets
Former cultural ambassador Gabriel Moreno flew in over the weekend of April 12 and hosted a writers’ workshop at the John Mackintosh Hall last Saturday and that evening premiered his latest work at a show in the El Kasbah. He had recently set himself a target to write 100 Yanito sonnets (short poems) which he...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here