Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Poetry Competition 2023

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
23rd November 2023

Best Llanito Category Highly Commended

“School life as a Llanito” by Isabella Villa

8:00am it's time for school

My class thinks that they rule "Que pasa bro!" Everyone says

But me and my friends just want to go to bed

The bell rings, it's time for our first lesson We say hello to the pigeons, Pepe and Nelson

The bell rings again, it's time for break Sometimes good people give out cake The teachers say vamo and don't be late

After English and Maths it's time for lunch Children come running to eat their Monster Munch Que weno, torta patata too I see

But that's just way too much for me

More lessons, we learn about food

We make Calentita and it tastes so good!

The school day is over everyone goes home And sometime soon, I will be alone

At 8 o'clock the sun goes down There's nobody else left in town

The sky is dark and the oceans grey Levante for tomorrow so they say

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

Isabella Villa with School life as a Llanito. Though not overtly Yanito, Isabella’s poem about a day in a local school sounds natural, relaxed and very genuine. The infrequent use of Yanito probably reflects the slow erosion of our peculiar mix of English and Spanish. Linguists bemoan the slow disappearance of Yanito and Isabella’s poem shows the predominance of English among most of our school pupils. However, ejaculations like ‘que pasa bro!’ and ‘que weno’ are still defiantly Yanito and are examples of how emotional outbursts tend to be in Yanito. The two pigeons, Pepe and Nelson, the teacher with ‘vamo’ and the ‘calentita’ are quintessentially Gibraltarian and convey the Yanito culture.

It's heartening to see a school pupil trying her hand at writing a Yanito poem. Well done!

Most Read

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Local News

DPC agenda packed with varied projects and renovations

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

'Significant' border queues for motorbikes and cyclists as Spain conducts 'exhaustive' checks

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Lady Mary Peters looks back on her life as an Olympian

23rd November 2023

Features
Everyone can draw, says illustrator Martin Brown

23rd November 2023

Features
Dramatis Personae to bring Fanboy to Magazine Theatre

23rd November 2023

Features
Skye and her panettone pie

23rd November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023