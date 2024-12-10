Poetry Competition 2024 School Years 11 - 13 Category Runner-Up Shadow of the Rock

by Kate Williamson

In the shadow of the Rock, where I’ve grown tall,

I see my home, and I hear its call.

A blend of worlds in every street,

Where the language of English and Spanish seamlessly meet.

Llanito’s more than just words we say,

It’s the way we live, it’s our everyday.

It’s in the jokes my Nana tells,

and in the stories of old that forever dwell.

You might say it’s just a stage,

But if it’s in my heart, it’s here to stay.

Our history’s a map, a guide so true,

Showing me paths that are old and new.

As I walk through Main Street, I see the past,

In every corner, memories cast.

But it’s not just history and culture we carry here,

It’s the future too, that we hold dear.

As a teenager, I know it’s my turn,

To keep this flame ignited, to let it burn.

To speak both tongues, and never forget,

That Llanito’s a bond we can never neglect.

It’s in the music I play, the friends I greet,

In every laugh, and in every heartbeat.

So I’ll keep it close, this precious key,

For it’s not just culture – it’s part of me.

In a world that’s changing, fast and wide,

Gibraltar’s spirit is my guide.

I’ll pass it on, I’ll let it grow,

For in Llanito, my roots will show.

Judge’s Comments: Years 11-13 Runner-up

Shadow of the Rock

An enjoyable poem to read: the references to our home, the metaphor of our collective history as a map for our youthful speaker and the cultural touchstones that we know so well- “Nana”, “Llanito” and the emblematic “this precious key” recalling the Gibraltarian flag. The poet has managed to convey a personal response to their home, whilst also leaving the reader with a sense of hope of cultural continuity in our youth.