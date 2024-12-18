Poetry Competition 2024 School Years 4-5 Winner Nostalgia

by Saanvi Khiani

Nostalgia is brown,

It takes like my granny’s cookies

And smells like my granny’s perfume,

Nostalgia looks like the back of my brain,

The sound of calming music,

Nostalgia is forget me not!

Judge’s comments: Years 4-5 Winner

Nostalgia

An evocative poem making use of sensory language in a series of images that we can all relate to- who among us isn’t immediately transported by a whiff of perfume favoured by a loved one? Although the lines work well as standalone images, the combined effect is particularly engaging, especially for such a young poet