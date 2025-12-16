Poetry Competition 2025

Llanito Language Category Runner-Up

“Haikus de Autumn”

By Colin Golt

Crimson leaves cascade,

whispering the year’s last breath –

summer ebbs away.

Crujen las ramas,

un viento viejo llama –

autumn bides its time.

At last, golden straits

reflejan el sol cansado –

calla el poniente.

Fog drifts through the bay,

boats sway like wisps of seafoam;

floating memories.

Levante sopla,

una gaita llorando –

todo se nubla.

Screens glow in dim rooms,

pixels mimicking the stars –

autumn waits outside.

Coffee steam swirling,

city glass holds misty light –

clouds drift like old thoughts.

Luces parpadean,

castañas en las manos –

autumn sighs outside.

Rain polishes time;

each drop a thought remembered,

then quietly lost.

Soft hum of traffic –

autumn hides behind the rain,

the city exhales.

Hojas se duermen

sobre un banco sin nadie,

todo descansa.

Bare trees learn to bow,

silbando melodias;

the autumn gales drift

cold air on my face,

footsteps blend with fallen leaves –

the year breathes its end.

Llanito language –Runner Up– Judges Comment

“Haikus de Autumn”

The Haiku is simple in form, but not simple to execute! This poem employs the form well making use of Llanito to convey the march of time from summer into autumn. The elements of nature are woven into a picture of red leaves, blowing winds and personified autumn waiting patiently for its time. A time of rest and the end of the year.

Llanito Language Category Highly Commended

“La Última Técnica”

By Julian Felice

(Written following the death of basketball referee Joe Hernandez)

Suena el pito en la cancha

El Joe está en sus anchas

Rodeado de jugadores

Rodeado de porfiones

Que si él me empujó

Que si él me tropezó

Que si no lo toqué

Que si fue al revés

Que si backcourt o three seconds

Double dribble o estaba quieto

Que es jump ball or travelling?

The situation is unravelling

Pero el Joe tan tranquilo

Pasando más que en un kilo

De las protestas del banquillo

Los abucheos y los chillidos

Los abusos de las gradas

Los chulos y los quillo bradas

Técnica para uno, técnica para do'

El coach a la calle, tiros libres para to'

El de grey siempre paga

Nunca culpa nadie más

Ni él que no bajó a defender

Ni él que se hartaba de fallar

Suena el pito en el Victoria

Un equipo canta victoria

Y nos echamos todos la mano

Enemigos en el campo

Rivales en la liga

Pero afuera todos hermanos

Y para el hombre que está en el medio

Todo una ovación

Muchas gracias por lo pitidos

De todo corazón

Llanito language – Highly Commended – Judges Comment

“La Última Técnica”

An ode to a much loved coach. The short lines and tight rhyme scheme of the first stanza mimics the fast paced game that Joe Hernandez loved. The poet manages to capture the spirit of the match as well as the love for the coach.

School Years 4-5 Category Winner

“Growing Up Too Fast”

By Alba Morales Llufrio

I should be playing, running around,

Climbing trees and rolling on the ground.

But instead I sit with medicine and charts,

Brave on the outside, scared in my heart.

I learned big words I shouldn’t know,

Doctors explain while the needles go.

I act so strong, like a grown-up would,

But I miss being little, I really should.

One day soon I’ll laugh and play,

The childhood I missed will come my way.

I’ll be the girl who fought so tough,

But deep inside I’m still small enough.

School Years 4-5 - Winner – Judges Comment

“Growing Up Too Fast”

A touching and courageous poem that explores the experience of facing grown-up challenges before one is ready. The poet uses clear, heartfelt language to contrast the playful childhood they long for with the reality of hospitals, charts, and “big words.” Rhyme and rhythm gently support the emotional message, while phrases like “brave on the outside, scared in my heart” reveal both strength and vulnerability. The hopeful final stanza brings a sense of resilience, making this a powerful and memorable piece.



School Years 4-5 Category Runner Up

“Sunshine”

By Leo Perez

I rise every morning and everyone can see,

My beautiful rays brightening the land and the sea.

I shine on the African savannas where the hyenas and lions roam,

I follow the elephants and zebras when they are on their way home.

My light warms up the American skies,

Over the busy streets, the golden eagle flies.

I warm up the beaches and make the reefs glow,

Especially in Australia, where the surfers put on a show.

I sparkle over Asia where the temples shine bright,

And watch the Taj Mahal glowing in my light.

I twinkle on South America where the rainforests are green,

And spot the most colourful parrots I’ve ever seen.

I look at Antarctica so snowy and white,

I love how I make the ice sparkle with my shining light.

School Years 4-5 – Runner Up – Judges Comment

“Sunshine”

A vibrant poem that personifies the sun as it travels across the world, shining its light on different continents. Each stanza offers a fresh scene from savannas to rainforests, each place described with bright, glowing imagery. The repeated use of “I” reinforces the sun’s voice, giving this poem a clear and interesting narrator. Its rich visual detail creates a lively sense of adventure, showing how sunshine touches every corner of the earth!