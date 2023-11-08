Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Poetry is best recited, says Sonia Golt

By Guest Contributor
8th November 2023

By Elena Scialtiel Novelist, poet and charity founder Sonia Golt, discussed with interviewer Davina Barbara her latest book ‘Seeking Inspiration’ having already raised funds towards breast cancer survivors’ charity Bosom Buddies since its launch last March. The session formed part of Gibraltar Literature Week organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. The book is an anthology of...

