Poggio and Casciaro claim first division Padel Open Title
The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Associations’ second Padel Open hosted its first and second division finals as well as its plate finals on Friday. In what was a somewhat dull grey summer sky evening, which brought some cool breeze onto the courts after several days of hot weather that had greeted the earlier rounds, Friday proved...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here