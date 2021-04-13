Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Points shared between the MRC and CRC

By Stephen Ignacio
13th April 2021

On the 10th and 11th April 2021, Rowers from the Mediterranean and Calpe Rowing Club returned to the water to compete across eight different events. Whilst two regattas were uncontested and claimed by the CRC (Guillem CC and Falquero CC), the MRC's First Crew and Women's Crew extended their unbeaten run by comfortably finishing first on both days. However, it was the Second Crew Regatta's which brought about much excitement and excellent viewing as both clubs battled it out on the water throughout the whole race, with the CRC youngsters claiming first place on both days. There is no doubt that this CRC crew will be one to watch in the coming years.

The overall results were as follows:

Saturday 10th April 2021
Guillem CC – JM16 (Maiden)
CRC - D Ody, O Lines, N Segui, J Licudi, S Gomez
Powerade CS - Females
MRC - S Balfour, O Dunscombe, N Nunez, K Cornelio, S Cardona
Empire Festivities CC – Second Crews
CRC - L Santos, J Navarro, J Sacarello, T Zammit, D Ody
Grandy CC – First Crew
MRC - D Yeo, M Vinales, C Tester, S Figueras, J Link

Sunday 11th April 2021

Falquero CC (one win only)
CRC - M Rugeroni, O Risso, J Cerisola, O Rogers, S Gomez
Patron Cup - Females
MRC - K Rutherford, S Balfour, N Nunez, K Cornelio, S Cardona
Norbert A Sene CC – Second Crews
CRC - L Santos, J Navarro, J Sacarello, T Zammit, D Ody
Benatar CC – First Crew
MRC - D Yeo, M Vinales, C Tester, S Figueras, J Link

The next scheduled Regattas will take place on the 17th-18th April and the 24th-25th April. GARA would like to thank its Umpires and Sponsors for their continued support. - SC

Guillem CC Winners with Mr W Guillem


For further images of the races click here

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

Local crypto entrepreneurs build new app and debit card

Mon 12th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph and Europa face off again, this time for Rock Cup

13th April 2021

Sports
Action from this weekend’s rowing races

12th April 2021

Sports
Gibraltar’s Campions prepare for October as senior league fixtures announced too

12th April 2021

Sports
Table Tennis gets a chance to continue its expansion

12th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021