Points that could decide title challengers
They describe it as a clash between two title challengers, however, this Saturday’s clash between St Joseph’s FC and Europa could become a decider on who won’t be challenging for the title. With St Joseph’s already eleven points adrift from Lincoln Red imps and Europa falling behind by five points the result between the two...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here