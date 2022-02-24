Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Sports

Points that could decide title challengers

By Stephen Ignacio
24th February 2022

They describe it as a clash between two title challengers, however, this Saturday’s clash between St Joseph’s FC and Europa could become a decider on who won’t be challenging for the title. With St Joseph’s already eleven points adrift from Lincoln Red imps and Europa falling behind by five points the result between the two...

