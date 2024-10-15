Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Poland Dominated Gibraltar with 4-0 Victory

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2024

Poland cruised to a commanding 4-0 win over Gibraltar in a Group 4 U19 clash at the Stal Stalowa Wola Stadium on October 12. Dominik Szala set the tone early, scoring in the 10th minute from a corner by Nowakowski. Poland doubled their lead in the 33rd minute with Kacper Nowakowski finding the back of the net, thanks to a pinpoint assist from Kolanko.

Szymon Kądziołka added to Gibraltar's woes just after the break, netting Poland's third goal in the 53rd minute. Patryk Paryzek completed the rout in the 76th minute, sealing a comfortable victory.

Despite valiant efforts from Gibraltar goalkeeper Williams-Owen, who made several saves throughout the match, Poland's relentless attack overwhelmed the visitors. Gibraltar struggled to create chances, while Poland's dominance was clear from start to finish.

With this result, Poland moves further ahead in their group standings, building momentum for the upcoming matches.

Most Read

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Friday border chaos puts focus on treaty talks as CM warns against Spanish ‘pressure tactics’

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Campion’s head coach and 2025 NWYC coach announced

15th October 2024

Sports
Feelers towards future Olympic opportunities

15th October 2024

Sports
Bucs take first win

15th October 2024

Sports
Squash league gets off to a good start

15th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024