Poland Dominated Gibraltar with 4-0 Victory

Poland cruised to a commanding 4-0 win over Gibraltar in a Group 4 U19 clash at the Stal Stalowa Wola Stadium on October 12. Dominik Szala set the tone early, scoring in the 10th minute from a corner by Nowakowski. Poland doubled their lead in the 33rd minute with Kacper Nowakowski finding the back of the net, thanks to a pinpoint assist from Kolanko.

Szymon Kądziołka added to Gibraltar's woes just after the break, netting Poland's third goal in the 53rd minute. Patryk Paryzek completed the rout in the 76th minute, sealing a comfortable victory.

Despite valiant efforts from Gibraltar goalkeeper Williams-Owen, who made several saves throughout the match, Poland's relentless attack overwhelmed the visitors. Gibraltar struggled to create chances, while Poland's dominance was clear from start to finish.

With this result, Poland moves further ahead in their group standings, building momentum for the upcoming matches.