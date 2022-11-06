Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police has appealed for help to trace a young Brazilian man who was reported missing after arriving in Gibraltar on a cruise ship.

Mateus Rodrigues Muniz da Silva, 27, was a passenger on board the cruise ship Mein Schiff Herz, which visited Gibraltar on Saturday 5 November.

He was last seen just after 11am leaving the ship.

There is no description of the clothes he was wearing at the time.

The ship left the Rock at 3pm yesterday without him.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/missing-person

