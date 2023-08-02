Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Aug, 2023

Police appeal for witnesses after chase ends in crash

By Chronicle Staff
2nd August 2023

Police are appealing for witnesses following a vehicle chase on Tuesday that ended in a crash.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said a member of the public called the police control room at 5.38pm on August 1 claiming a man had driven his car after a motorcyclist following an argument in the area of Cathedral Square.

The vehicles travelled north on Line Wall Road before continuing along Devil’s Tower Road, where the motorcyclist fell and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the suspect car then left the area, police said.

At around 6.13pm, a local man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He later failed a drugs test and was further arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw the car chasing the motorcyclist.”

“If you have any information that may assist our officers, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Duty Sergeant or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online.”

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

