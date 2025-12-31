Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

By Chronicle Staff
30th December 2025

Police officers were called to an incident at Harbour Views on Tuesday evening after a dog allegedly attacked a member of the public. 

Residents reported seeing a heavy police response including armed officers and others equipped with riot gear including shields. 

“Officers safely apprehended and arrested a man following an incident where he was unwilling to surrender his dog after an attempted attack on a member of the public,” a spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police told the Chronicle.  

“The animal and individual were safely removed from the area without injuries to the public or police officers.” 

“The investigation continues.” 

EDITOR'S NOTE: The headline on an earlier version of this article wrongly stated that the incident occurred in New Harbours. It was in Harbour Views, as the article itself reported, and the headline has been updated.

