Police Commissioner reinforces contact with business community

Police Commissioner Owain Richards was accompanied by Business Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez during a patrol on Main Street on Tuesday morning, engaging with several business leaders in the area about their concerns over security and police visibility.

The patrol also served to reinforce the RGP’s relationships with the business community.

“Main Street is the business centre and heart of Gibraltar’s commercial activity,” Mr Richards said.

“Today’s patrol allowed me to familiarise myself with some of the key leaders of our business community and listen to their concerns and get essential feedback.”

“This direct engagement is invaluable for us to better understand the challenges they face and to work together on solutions that benefit everyone.”

“I look forward to meeting with more members of the community over the next few weeks as we continue to build stronger ties.”