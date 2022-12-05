Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Police used pepper spray during two separate violent incidents involving sailors from the Royal Navy ship HMS Albion.

A police officer was punched in the face and five sailors were arrested during one of the incidents in the early hours of Monday morning.

The first incident happened just before midnight on Sunday as a large group drank in Bruno’s Bar in Ocean Village.

Police were sent to the scene following reports of a large altercation involving up to 40 individuals, most of the Royal Navy personnel.

“Officers deployed and used Captor spray on several individuals after which the crowd dispersed,” the Royal Gibraltar Police said in an overnight report.

A police spokesman later added: “The men who were arrested were from HMS Albion. The earlier incident appears to have happened because a number of the men were told to leave Bruno’s Bar by the staff.”

The second incident occurred at about 1.30am in Casemates outside the Lord Nelson bar, where about 30 persons were gathered.

Police arrived and as they dealt with an assault, an officer was punched in the face before several men ran off in the direction of Main Street.

They were chased on foot and were eventually caught and arrested by officers who used Captor spray to control at least one of those detained.

“It’s not clear why the disturbance outside of the Lord Nelson started,” the RGP spokesman said.

“All of the men have been handed over to the Joint Provost and Security Unit [military police] to be dealt with.”

HMS Albion sailed from Gibraltar on Monday.