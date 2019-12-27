Police dog sniffs out student drug stash
A student managed to smuggle a slab of cannabis resin through security at the Gibraltar International Airport and was only stopped when a police sniffer dog alerted officers to the presence of the drugs in the departure lounge. The 21-year old student pleaded guilty to the possession and attempted exportation of 103.7 grams of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here