Tue 13th Feb, 2024

UK/Spain News

Police drop rape investigation into MP Andrew Rosindell with no further action

Photo by David Woolfall/UK Parliament

By Press Association
13th February 2024

By Nina Lloyd, PA Political Correspondent

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell faces no further action after police dropped a rape and sexual assault investigation into him.Scotland Yard said a “thorough investigation” had been carried out and the evidence threshold for criminal prosecution had not been met.

Mr Rosindell, who has not voted in the Commons since April 2022, was arrested in May that year on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having being committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in May 2022 on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

“The man has been informed he will face no further action.”

A spokesman for Mr Rosindell, who has been MP for Romford since 2001, said: “In relation to an allegation made in May 2022 by an individual against Andrew Rosindell, the Metropolitan Police have conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that there was no case to answer and that no further action would be taken.

“Andrew has been completely exonerated. He has been working constantly for Romford throughout the past 21 months and will continue to speak up for the people of his beloved home town as their local MP.”

