Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police get tough on minority ‘blatantly’ ignoring mask rules

By Priya Gulraj
16th November 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police has ramped up its efforts to ensure members of the public adhere to the law on face masks in Main Street and its surrounding areas since they became compulsory two weeks ago. As from Friday morning, officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police began issuing fines, and by Sunday evening, 65 fixed...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar eyes Nations League promotion in ‘final of the finals’

16th November 2020

Sports
The future of hockey brings smiles

16th November 2020

Local News
Data shows Covid’s blow to Gib tourism in 2020, but businesses remain hopeful of recovery

16th November 2020

Local News
Gib University lecturer in ‘game changing’ study on how ancient plankton survived mass extinction

16th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020