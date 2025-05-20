Police investigate after crewman dies on Gibraltar-flagged bunker tanker

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the sudden death of a man who died on board a bunker tanker off Camp Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The crew member, a Filipino national, is understood to have died following an incident with machinery on board the Gibraltar-registered vessel Nisyros.

The RGP Control Room received a call at around 3:50pm on Tuesday afternoon stating that the vessel was coming to the North Mole following the incident.

RGP Response Team officers, Crime Scene Investigators, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

The Coroner has been informed and a coroner’s investigation is underway.

The RGP will also be co-operating with the Marine Accident Investigation Compliance Officer.

Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed the condolences of the Gibraltar Government on behalf of the community.

“I am devasted by this news,” he said.

“This is the first death at work in my 14 years in office and must serve to remind us all of the importance of health and safety in all workplaces.”

“It should also remind us that 'Workers' Memorial Day' is commemorated for a purpose and to highlight these issues yearly.”

“We cannot, as a Government, prejudge anything about today's events, but we must express our huge regret at this death and I will be writing to the family of the deceased to express the condolences of the whole community and our solidarity with them.”