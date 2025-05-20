Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police investigate after crewman dies on Gibraltar-flagged bunker tanker

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the sudden death of a man who died on board a bunker tanker off Camp Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The crew member, a Filipino national, is understood to have died following an incident with machinery on board the Gibraltar-registered vessel Nisyros.

The RGP Control Room received a call at around 3:50pm on Tuesday afternoon stating that the vessel was coming to the North Mole following the incident.

RGP Response Team officers, Crime Scene Investigators, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

The Coroner has been informed and a coroner’s investigation is underway.

The RGP will also be co-operating with the Marine Accident Investigation Compliance Officer.

Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed the condolences of the Gibraltar Government on behalf of the community.

“I am devasted by this news,” he said.

“This is the first death at work in my 14 years in office and must serve to remind us all of the importance of health and safety in all workplaces.”

“It should also remind us that 'Workers' Memorial Day' is commemorated for a purpose and to highlight these issues yearly.”

“We cannot, as a Government, prejudge anything about today's events, but we must express our huge regret at this death and I will be writing to the family of the deceased to express the condolences of the whole community and our solidarity with them.”

Most Read

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police border inspector faces fresh disciplinary case – report

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators ‘100% committed and convinced’ Gibraltar treaty will be agreed, Albares says

Tue 20th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Pickleball taster session for seniors to be held at Bayside Sports Complex

20th May 2025

Local News
Pupils explore global cultures during Humanities Week at Governor’s Meadow

20th May 2025

Local News
Young Shakespeare Company performs for over 2,000 students in Gibraltar

20th May 2025

Local News
Nautilus hosts beach cleans ahead of Blue Week celebrations

20th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025