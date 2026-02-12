Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Police investigate sudden death in Watergardens

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 79-year-old man in the area of Watergardens on Thursday.

Response Team officers and Gibraltar Ambulance Service personnel deployed to Watergardens shortly before 11.45am.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The Coroner has been informed and an investigation is under way.

The RGP said it was aware of mobile footage filmed at the scene being circulated on social media platforms and urged the public to delete copies of the video if received and refrain from sharing it further, out of respect for the family and friends of the deceased and anyone else affected by the incident.

Anyone who may have been affected by this incident, either after witnessing it or after receiving and viewing the video filmed at the scene, is asked to contact the Gibraltar Health Authority’s free 111 helpline.

