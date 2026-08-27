Police investigate tax office break-in

A break-in at the Income Tax Office overnight was confined to the cash office, with nothing of value taken and the incident now under investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Gibraltar Government said it appeared the intruders had been searching for cash held on the premises.

No cash is kept at the Income Tax Office or at any other Government department, and no other part of the building was affected.

The cash office remained closed on Thursday while police work was completed.

All other areas of the Income Tax Office remained fully operational and services to the public continued as normal.