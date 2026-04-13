Police investigate vehicle fire as suspected arson

A vehicle fire in the early hours of Monday morning is being investigated as suspected arson.

Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the area of Varyl Begg Estate during the early hours of this morning.

There were no injuries but two vehicles were damaged by the fire.

“A report of suspected arson is currently under investigation,” a police spokesperson added.

The RGP is appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the RGP Duty Inspector via 200 72500 or www.police.gi/report-online