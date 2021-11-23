Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Police investigating death of Michael Montegriffo arrest man on suspicion of murder

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2021

Police investigating the death of Michael Montegriffo in 2018 have arrested a 33-year old local man on suspicion of murder.

The arrest on Tuesday morning comes after police earlier this year stepped up their three-year investigation into the death.

Detectives widened the scope of their investigation and renewed earlier appeals for witnesses, issuing previously unreleased CCTV images of the hour leading up to the suspected murder.

Mr Montegriffo, 58, was found lying on the ground by Gavino’s Dwellings on Prince Edwards Road at 11.15am on July 7, 2018.

He died a few hours later at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The murder probe was launched after two post-mortems found that Mr Montegriffo died of injuries that were not consistent with having fallen from a height or being struck by a passing vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Royal Gibraltar Police said members of the public were still being still asked to come forward with any information that may be relevant to the enquiry.

The Duty Officer can be reached on 20072500 or via www.police.gi/report/seenheard

