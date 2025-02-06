Police Sergeant denies possession of indecent images of children
A Royal Gibraltar Police Officer has denied being in possession of over 7,500 indecent images of children at the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Daniel Fendley, 43, of La Linea, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of being in possession of indecent images of children, totalling 7,518 images and range from categories A to C. He...
