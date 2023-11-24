Police whistleblowers write to Governor alleging ‘persecution’ and calling for UK-led investigation
A group of around 20 police whistleblowers, including current and former officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, have written to the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, calling for an independent investigation by a UK force into what they allege are “systemic issues” of the most serious nature within the RGP. The letter, handed to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here